Spotify Axes 17% Of Workforce

December 4, 2023 12:02PM CST
FILE- This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Music streaming service Spotify says it's cutting 6% of its workforce, becoming yet another tech company resorting to layoffs as the economic outlook worsens. CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

LONDON (AP) — Spotify says it’s axing 17% of its global workforce in the music streaming service’s third round of layoffs this year.

It’s trying to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.

In a message to employees posted on the company’s blog Monday, CEO Daniel Ek said the jobs are being cut as part of a “strategic reorientation.”

The post didn’t specify how many employees would lose their jobs, but a spokesperson confirmed that it amounts to about 1,500 people.

Spotify had used cheap financing to expand the business but Ek indicated it was caught out as central banks started hiking interest rates last year.

