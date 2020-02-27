      Weather Alert

Spring 2020 Cash Contest Rules

Feb 27, 2020 @ 8:42am

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL SPRING 2020 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL SPRING 2020 CASH CONTEST.

http://bit.ly/cashcontestrules 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: http://bit.ly/spanishcashcontestrules

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law