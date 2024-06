Joliet resident Michelle Wendling’s photo of sunlight streaming through trees at Hadley Valley Preserve won June’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. The contest will continue with monthly winners through Dec. 31. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Wendling)

The Chicago area is dealing with a warm 2024 so far.

The National Weather Service say this past meteorological spring finished as the fourth warmest spring on record for Chicago.

Meteorological spring runs from March 1st to May 31st. The spring’s average temperature was more than four-degrees above normal.