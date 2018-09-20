Springfield State Rep Wants Hearing On Lincoln Museum Foundation, Top Hat
By Evan Bredeson
Sep 20, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
In this Wednesday, April 8, 2015 photo, Zachary Hollis, 11, of Breadstown, Ill., stretches to capture a selfie with a life-size figure of Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Randy Squires)

One of Springfield’s state lawmakers wants full legislative hearings into why managers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum Foundation asked for 10 million-dollars from taxpayers to pay for a top hat they know may not be Lincoln’s. State Rep Tim Butler yesterday said he’s already spoken with statehouse leaders about formal hearings. Butler says it’s maddening that foundation managers have known for five years that the hat they claim to be Lincoln’s may not be. Butler says the foundation didn’t mention that when they asked for money in the latest state budget to pay off the loan they took out for the hat back in 2007.

