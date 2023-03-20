Springtime Revelers Gathering For “Chicagohenge” Today
March 20, 2023 6:49AM CDT
A sure sign spring is here – the bi-annual “Chicagohenge.” While the vernal equinox is certainly not exclusive to Chicago, it has become quite a local spectacle. Today’s sunrise and sunset align with Chicago’s street grid, providing unobstructed views of the sun between city buildings. Other major cities across North America have adopted similar traditions, including New York City, Toronto, and Montreal. Today is the first day of Spring!