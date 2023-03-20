1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Springtime Revelers Gathering For “Chicagohenge” Today

March 20, 2023 6:49AM CDT
Share
Springtime Revelers Gathering For “Chicagohenge” Today
Chicago skyline/md

A sure sign spring is here – the bi-annual “Chicagohenge.” While the vernal equinox is certainly not exclusive to Chicago, it has become quite a local spectacle. Today’s sunrise and sunset align with Chicago’s street grid, providing unobstructed views of the sun between city buildings. Other major cities across North America have adopted similar traditions, including New York City, Toronto, and Montreal. Today is the first day of Spring!

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Walmart Employee Arrested For Burglary and Theft
2

Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law
3

Lockport Man Dies In Head On Collision On Wednesday Morning
4

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
5

Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two

Recent Posts