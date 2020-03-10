St. Francis Road Lane Closure
Frankfort
The work on improvements to St. Francis Road is scheduled to resume beginning on March 11, 2020. As before, once construction begins, St. Francis Road will be limited to a single lane of signalized traffic. The entrance to Walnut Creek subdivision from St. Francis Road will also be closed and the detour will resume. With good construction weather and no unexpected events, construction should be completed by the end of summer.
If you have any questions, please contact Terry Kestel, Superintendent of Public Works at 815-469-2177.