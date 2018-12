Due to the mumps outbreak at Lewis University a couple of weeks ago they cannot play any home games there until further notice. The university has had to find an alternate venue to play their games. Men’s basketball coach Scott Trost says St. Francis was the best fit to play an off campus game.

Wednesday, December 19th the game between Lewis and Findlay University will be played at the Pat Sullivan Center at the University of St. Francis at 4 o’clock.