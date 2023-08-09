1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

St. Joe’s Nurses Association to Hold Informational Picket

August 9, 2023 3:22PM CDT
Nurses car rally at St. Joseph Medical Center

The St. Joe’s Nurses Association will be holding an informational picket session on Thursday morning. The meeting will be highlighting the staffing crisis at Joliet’s only hospital.

The association is calling on nurses, patients, union members and more to call on Ascension to ‘come to the bargaining table with fair wage proposals to staff up (the) hospital and protect the health of (the) community.’ The information picket session will take place on Thursday, August 10, from 7:30-10:00 AM at Ascension St. Joseph.

