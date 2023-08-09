St. Joe’s Nurses Association to Hold Informational Picket

The St. Joe’s Nurses Association will be holding an informational picket session on Thursday morning. The meeting will be highlighting the staffing crisis at Joliet’s only hospital.

The association is calling on nurses, patients, union members and more to call on Ascension to ‘come to the bargaining table with fair wage proposals to staff up (the) hospital and protect the health of (the) community.’ The information picket session will take place on Thursday, August 10, from 7:30-10:00 AM at Ascension St. Joseph.