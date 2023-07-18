1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

St. Joe’s Nurses Hold Info Picket This Thursday

July 18, 2023 5:50AM CDT
St. Joe’s Nurses organize Infor Picket

Nurses from St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet will be marching around the hospital this Thursday, July 20th with signs that alert the public to issues that nurses face at the hospital. The nurses contract expires July 19.

According to their info flyer, this is not a strike, but rather an opportunity to ramp up their fight for “better pay, safer staffing and humane treatment on the job.”

St. Joe’s used to have over 800 nurses and now that number has dwindled to 530. The nurses contract with Ascension Health System expired on July 19th.

