St. Joe’s nurses set strike date

The St. Joe’s Nurses Association has submitted its ten-day notice to strike over ‘unfair labor practices.’ A strike date of August 22 has officially been set.

The Association has also accused Ascension of violating nurses rights under the labor law. They say that non union nurses have been hired to do jobs that should be part of the bargaining unit.

Nurses last went on strike in July 2020. That strike was when the facility was known as Amita St. Joseph Medical Center.