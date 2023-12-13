1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

St. Joe’s Nurses Set to Vote on New Contract

December 13, 2023 4:05PM CST
WJOL News

Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph hospital in Joliet are expected to vote next week on a contract offer by Ascension Healthcare Company.

This would mark the first time since talks began last May that an offer has been made to the nurses who have been working without a contract since July of this year. John Fitzgerald with the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that there is nothing in the contract that addresses staffing and there is a mandate for nurses to work outside of their expertise. There will be no retroactive pay and raises would not go into effect until February 2, 2023.
The offer is said to be Ascension’s best offer. But it will likely not be approved as the executive union board is recommending nurses vote no to the offer.
Meanwhile, WJOL reached out to Ascension for a statement.

