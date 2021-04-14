      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

St. Joseph High School Announces Closure

Apr 14, 2021 @ 9:55am

St. Joseph High School in west suburban Westchester is set to close at the end of the school year after being open for more than six decades. The school’s principal announced the closure in a letter yesterday, citing the economic impact of COVID-19 on families, the financial struggles of the school, and declining enrollment. St. Joseph is known as a high school basketball powerhouse. Alumni include NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, former Ohio State star Evan Turner and Illini point guard Demetri McCamey. The school was also featured in the critically acclaimed 1994 documentary “Hoop Dreams.” St. Joseph frequently played Joliet Catholic Academy and Providence High School.

