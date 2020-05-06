      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

St. Mary immaculate Parish Parking Lot Will Host Free Mobile Food Bank On Wednesday, May 6th

May 6, 2020 @ 5:08am

If you don’t have enough to eat, Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry can help. Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry distributed nutritious food in high-need areas.

Food is free to low-income neighbors in need.

Bags or boxes will be provided to hold your food, and you are asked to please remain in your vehicle. They will load it for you.

Food is distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while supplies last.
For additional food resources, visit www.SolveHungerToday.org/GetHelp

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time: 5pm-6:30pm

Location: St. Mary Immaculate Parish parking lot, located at 15629 South Route 59 in Plainfield.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law