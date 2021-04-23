Stabbing In Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook/md
On April 21 at 4:05 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the 700 block of Ayers Street for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects in the front lawn of a residence. One male was being tended to by a bystander for reported stab wounds. The other male was identified by witnesses as the offender and was detained by responding officers. The victim was treated by Bolingbrook Fire Department paramedics and transported to an area hospital. The initial investigation has revealed that this appears to be an isolated domestic incident. The Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division has responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Bolingbrook Police Department press release