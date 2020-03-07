Stabbing in Joliet Under Investigation
Joliet Police are investigating a stabbing incident in the city on Thursday afternoon. It was at approximately 04:24pm, Officers responded to the 900 block of Raynor Avenue in reference to a stabbing that occurred. Officers located the 46-year-old male victim inside a residence with several stab wounds to the back. The victim was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Officers were able to determine that the victim had been drinking and got into an argument with another subject, who he did not know very well, over money. At one point the subject stabbed the victim in the back. The victim initially didn’t realized he was stabbed and had the subject leave the residence. A short time later the victim fell and had trouble getting up. The victim then realized he had been stabbed and called a friend to help. The friend arrived and eventually called for an ambulance for the victim.
This is still an on-going investigation and several subjects have already been interviewed. The Joliet Police will update the public at a later date when it has more information.