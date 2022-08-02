      Weather Alert

Stabbing Victim Gets Help From Gas Station Employee

Aug 2, 2022 @ 1:00pm
Murphy Express Gas Station/Joliet/ss

Joliet Police are investigating a stabbing in the city on Monday night. It was at 7:46 pm that Joliet Police were called to the Murphy Express gas station (2504 Jefferson Street) for a stabbing victim. Authorities tell WJOL that a 59-year-old male entered the gas station and told an employee that he had been stabbed in the chest. The Joliet Fire Department transported the victim to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

Popular Posts
Investigation Underway After Body Discovered Along Joliet Roadway
Goodyear Blimp In Joliet: Listen To What the Pilot Says And Why They Had To Land In Joliet
Family Dollar Store Robbery Lands three Joliet Men In Jail
Man Suffers Injuries following Shooting in Joliet
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Connect With Us Listen To Us On