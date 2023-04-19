1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Stampede In Yemen’s Capital Kills At Least 78

April 19, 2023 6:32PM CDT
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say people have stampeded at an event to distribute financial aid in Yemen’s capital and at least 78 people are dead and dozens more are injured.

An official says the crush took place late Wednesday in the Old City in the center of Sanaa when hundreds of poor people gathered at the event organized by merchants without coordination with local authorities.

The Houthis say dozens of casualties were taken to nearby hospitals.

The Houthi-run Interior Ministry says it has detained two organizers and an investigation is underway.

