Star Wars-Inspired Wheelchair Developed At U Of I

University of Illinois researchers are going back to a galaxy far, far away with their new design of a hands-free wheelchair. Star Wars droid BB-8 was the inspiration for the technology behind PURE — a self-driving wheelchair. PURE is an acronym for Personalized Unique Rolling Experience, a fitting name for the “ballbot” chair design. Mechanical engineers with the local university say the chair operates like a Segway, with the operator leaning in the desired direction.