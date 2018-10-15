Startling Stat: One In Four Women At Emergency Rooms DueTo Domestic Violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Several events in Will and Grundy County have taken place this month to help raise awareness and funds for Guardian Angel Community Services. On Saturday in Shorewood, they held their 5k run/walk.

It was a cold but sunny day and typically they raise 15-thousand dollars. In Grundy County Take Back The Night occurred last week. Program Manager, Amirrah Abou-Youssef says many women feel shame or think it’s their fault if they’re in an abusive relationship.

When survivors are ready to seek support there is a 24-hour hotline, 815 729-1228. Survivors can initiate services like free and individual group counseling, emergency shelter and free legal advocacy services.

Startling statistic, one in four women that go to the emergency room can be traced back to domestic violence. It could be for an injury, mental health or substance abuse.