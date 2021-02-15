State Advises Super Bowl Party Attendees To Get Tested For COVID-19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
The state’s public health director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says that if you went to a Super Bowl party recently, it’s a good idea to get tested for COVID-19. She adds that just because you haven’t experienced symptoms doesn’t mean you are not infected. To find a testing site near you, visit coronavirus-dot-illinois-dot-gov and click on resources.