State And Local Leaders Celebrate Completion of Jane Byrne Interchange

Amid the continuing threat of COVID-19, construction continues on the Jane Byrne interchange where three of the four main interstate expressways join in downtown Chicago, Monday, March 30, 2020.

State and local leaders are celebrating the completion of the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction project this week in Chicago. The finished product is expected to result in a 50-percent reduction in vehicle delays and a one-third reduction in vehicle emissions. The 806-million-dollar multi-year effort is one of the biggest projects in state history. The project is the first major rehabilitation of the Jane Byrne since it was originally constructed more than 60 years ago.