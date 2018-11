Democrat Susana Mendoza speaks to supporters after being sworn into office as Illinois comptroller at the Illinois State Capitol, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

State Comptroller Susana Mendoza is running for mayor of Chicago. She officially announced her bid this morning. Her announcement comes after she was re-elected as comptroller last week. Many expected she would run after a video of her leaked to the media earlier this month of her declaring her bid.