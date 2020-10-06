State Emergency Agency Urges Public To Join Earthquake Drill Next Week
FILE - This March 11, 2009 file photo shows an antenna to send data stands on a rise above an earthquake monitoring well, right, powered by a solar electric panel, lower left, as scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey set up an earthquake monitoring station on the San Andreas Fault in a desert canyon near Thermal, Calif. The nation's first statewide quake warning system will debut Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake that ravaged the San Francisco Bay area on Oct. 17, 1989, as well as the annual Great Shakeout safety drill. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is urging the public to take part in the world’s largest earthquake drill next week. I-EMA spokesperson Rebecca Clark says everyone should learn how to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of an earthquake. The Shakeout event will be held on October 15th at 10:15 a.m. and you can sign up at Shakeout-Dot-Org.