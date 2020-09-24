State Extending ID, License, Vehicle Expiration Dates
People wear mask as they wait to enter the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles in Deerfield, Ill., Thursday, June 11, 2020. Under the reopening plan, the facilities will focus on serving only new drivers, those with expired licenses or ID cards and vehicle transactions for the first two months. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is extending identification, driver’s license, and vehicle plate expiration dates. Plate renewals are now due November 1st. Driver’s licenses and ID cards will not have to be renewed until February 1st, 2021. The extensions are being made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.