      Weather Alert

State Fair Music Venue Masking Requirements Vary

Aug 16, 2021 @ 11:51am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Concerts at Illinois State Fair music venue are publicizing varying requirements for wearing masks. Friday’s grandstand concert required those attending to mask up. This coming Sunday’s Power Light festival on the Lincoln Stage will not require masks, proof of vaccination, or COVID-19 tests. Organizer Greg Cooper says the requirements are different because the Lincoln Stage is outside with a lot of area to spread out. Cooper says the grandstand outside venue requires masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with 72-hours of entering the grandstand track because there are more people, packed closer together.

Popular Posts
UPDATE: Road Now Open; I-80 Shut Down At Larkin For Police Activity
Joliet Man Charged After Fleeing Police with a Child
Joliet Man Charged After Attempting to Flee Police
Disturbance At Local Motel Results In an Arrest
Will County Coroner's Office Teams up with Othram to Identify a 1974 John Doe Found In Channahon
Connect With Us Listen To Us On