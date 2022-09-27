1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

State Farm Assisting Those Affected By Hurricane Ian

September 27, 2022 2:03PM CDT
A vehicle is submerged after Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)

State Farm is helping out those affected by Hurricane Ian. State Farm catastrophe response team members loaded supplies and prepped response vehicles in Bloomington over the weekend in preparation for deployment. They left early yesterday to head to Birmingham, Alabama where they will be staged and ready to respond to Ian following the storm.

