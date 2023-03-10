State Fire Marshal Reminds Public To Check Fire Alarms This Weekend
March 10, 2023 3:01PM CST
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging the public to test their smoke alarms as they spring forward this weekend. Spokesman JC Fultz says Daylight Saving Time serves as a great reminder to press the test button on your smoke and CO detectors and wait for the beep sound. If you own an older detector with removable batteries, it’s a good idea to replace them right away. Fultz also recommends creating an escape plan in the event a fire breaks out.