State Fire Marshal Reminds Public To Check Fire Alarms This Weekend

March 10, 2023 3:01PM CST
(AP Photo/Al Behrman)

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging the public to test their smoke alarms as they spring forward this weekend. Spokesman JC Fultz says Daylight Saving Time serves as a great reminder to press the test button on your smoke and CO detectors and wait for the beep sound. If you own an older detector with removable batteries, it’s a good idea to replace them right away. Fultz also recommends creating an escape plan in the event a fire breaks out.

