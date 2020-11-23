State Fire Officials Offer Tips On Cooking Safety

      Breaking News
The Illinois State fire marshal’s office is warning about the dangers of cooking fires this Thanksgiving.  Spokesperson JC Fultz says while everyone is focusing on protecting themselves from COVID-19, families need to also remember oven safety.  He added that turkey fryers should only be used outdoors and put out a reminder not to overfill the fryer with oil.  Thanksgiving is the number one day for fires involving home cooking equipment, with four times as many as usually reported each year.

