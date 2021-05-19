      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

State Has No Plans To Terminate Unemployment Benefits

May 19, 2021 @ 12:05pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Governor Pritzker says there are no plans to cut enhanced unemployment benefits for out-of-work Illinoisans. Several other states are ending the extra 300-dollars-a-week payment as they claim that many people aren’t motivated to return to work because they are making more staying home, but the governor disagrees. Republican leaders in Illinois say that businesses are having a difficult time because they can’t find enough workers.

Popular Posts
Plane Lands on I-355 Near US 6
Coyote Attack in Bolingbrook
New Lenox Man Taken Into Custody on Child Porn Charges
CN Rail Crossing Repairs Will Close Briggs For A Week Beginning Monday
Gov. Pritzker Announces, “Time For Me to Drive” Campaign to Jumpstart Tourism in Illinois This Summer