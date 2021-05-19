State Has No Plans To Terminate Unemployment Benefits
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Governor Pritzker says there are no plans to cut enhanced unemployment benefits for out-of-work Illinoisans. Several other states are ending the extra 300-dollars-a-week payment as they claim that many people aren’t motivated to return to work because they are making more staying home, but the governor disagrees. Republican leaders in Illinois say that businesses are having a difficult time because they can’t find enough workers.