State Health Leaders Urge Residents To Get Flu Shots
Illinois health officials say its more important than ever to get your flu shot this year. State health director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says flu season is coming soon in the midst of the pandemic. She added that’s why everyone six months and older should get shots. The vaccine is available as either a shot or nasal spray. Ezike added that many of the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar, so it is important to protect yourself by getting immunized and continuing to wear a mask.