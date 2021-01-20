      Breaking News
State Health Officials Encourage Public To Continue Safety Measures Despite Reduced Restrictions

Jan 20, 2021 @ 1:01pm
The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to continue following safety precautions as parts of the state move into reduced levels of COVID -19 mitigations. State Health Chief Doctor Ngozi Ezike says everyone still needs to socially distance and wear a mask. For information about what level your region is under go to the state Department of Health’s website, dph-dot-illinois-dot-gov.

