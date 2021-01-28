      Breaking News
State House Speaker Cancelling Session, Urging Virtual Meeting Resolution

Jan 28, 2021 @ 12:25pm
(Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch is canceling all but one day of the February session. Welch says the high cost of renting out the Bank of Springfield Center is prohibitive, but meeting elsewhere wouldn’t allow for proper COVID-19 precautions. The single session in February will focus on passing rules to allow virtual meetings. The idea was voted down in May and continues to have detractors.

