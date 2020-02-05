State House Speaker Defends Sexual Misconduct Investigation
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is defending his office’s handling of a sexual misconduct investigation into former Democratic state Representative Jack Franks. Madigan’s office revealed Friday that it received an initial complaint against Franks in November 2018 and that the appropriate law enforcement agencies were informed the following year. His office also revealed that Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at his state Capitol offices last Wednesday. The warrant was part of the investigation into sexual misconduct, stalking, and other allegations against Franks. Franks denies any wrongdoing.