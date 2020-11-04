State Income Tax Amendment Still Undecided
FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlines his plan to replace Illinois' flat-rate income tax with a graduated structure at the State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Both sides in the debate over changing Illinois' income tax system from a flat-rate to a graduated structure, which voters face on this fall's election ballot, have straightforward arguments. (AP Photo/John O'Connor File)
Election officials aren’t ready to make a call on an Illinois state income tax amendment. With 98-percent of the vote in, the measure to move to a graduated income tax instead of a flat tax is failing by ten points. Officials feel the nearly 500-thousand vote margin defeating the amendment isn’t enough to make a definitive call.