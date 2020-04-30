State Increasing Staffing, Testing At Long-Term Care Facilities
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
The state of Illinois is increasing staffing and COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities. Governor J.B. Pritzker said yesterday that the state Department of Public Health is sending out ten teams of 50 nurses each to facilities across the state. The state plans to deploy another team of 200 in the coming days. The nurses will be administering COVID-19 tests, training staff on how to administer the tests, and helping facilities to improve hygiene practices and use of personal protective equipment.