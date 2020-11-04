State Is Offering Open Enrollment For Health Coverage Programs
The enrollment period for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act is now open. Illinois Department of Insurance Director Robert Muriel says there are plenty of choices for health insurance in the marketplace. Three different levels of coverage are offered and a tax credit for premium costs is available to those who qualify. To start searching for a plan that works for you, visit Get Covered Illinois Dot Gov.