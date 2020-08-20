State Is Revealing Virtual Guestbook For Late Governor Jim Thompson
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2007 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson, pauses before beginning a news conference in Chicago. Thompson, known as “Big Jim” during a long career that eventually made him the state's longest-serving chief executive, has died. He was 84. Thompson died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, his wife, Jayne, told the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Governor Pritzker is launching a virtual guestbook to honor the former Illinois Governor Jim Thompson. It is online and will be shared with the late state leader’s family. The guestbook can be found at Illinois.gov/govthompson.