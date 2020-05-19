      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

State Lawmaker Threatens Recall Of Gov. Pritzker Over Unemployment Benefits

May 19, 2020 @ 1:57pm
(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

If Governor J.B. Pritzker does not fix the state’s unemployment claims website, state Representative Allen Skillicorn says he’ll file a resolution to recall Pritzker.  Skillicorn, a Republican from the 66th District, says the website’s technical problems have caused frustrations for thousands of out-of-work Illinoisans.  The site recently showed social security numbers and other information of applicants.  A spokeswoman for Pritzker says the information was public for a short time and was instantly fixed.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
IDPH Announces 1,545 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday