State Lawmaker Threatens Recall Of Gov. Pritzker Over Unemployment Benefits
(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
If Governor J.B. Pritzker does not fix the state’s unemployment claims website, state Representative Allen Skillicorn says he’ll file a resolution to recall Pritzker. Skillicorn, a Republican from the 66th District, says the website’s technical problems have caused frustrations for thousands of out-of-work Illinoisans. The site recently showed social security numbers and other information of applicants. A spokeswoman for Pritzker says the information was public for a short time and was instantly fixed.