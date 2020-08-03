State Lawmakers Calling For Changes To How History Is Taught
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
A state lawmaker is calling for changes to the way history is taught in Illinois. State Representative LaShawn K. Ford held a news conference in Evanston yesterday. He says the way history is currently taught overlooks the contributions of minorities and women. Representative Ford is calling for the Illinois State Board of Education to change the curriculum, and to stop teaching history until changes are made.