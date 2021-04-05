State Lawmakers Considering Lifting Rent Control Ban
(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
The Illinois House of Representatives is considering listing a statewide ban on rent control. Chicago Democrat Will Guzzardi proposed lifting the ban earlier this year, and his proposal passed the Housing Committee last month. Since the start of the pandemic, the state implemented a moratorium on evictions. Guzzardi cautioned that once that moratorium is up, it leaves many residents subject to eviction with landlords free to jack up rent prices.