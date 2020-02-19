State Lawmakers Take Aim At Plastic Pollution
State lawmakers are taking aim at plastic pollution through a series of bills. The package of bills proposed by both legislative chambers plan to tax or ban single-use plastics and aim to boost recycling. The proposals have the support of the Illinois Environmental Council and the Sierra Club of Illinois. A 2016 study by the Rochester Institute of Technology states that nearly eleven million pounds of plastic waste enter Lake Michigan every year.