State Lawmakers To Discuss SAFE-T Act At Fall Veto Session

November 16, 2022 12:01PM CST
State lawmakers are expected to discuss the SAFE-T Act during the fall veto session.  The Illinois General Assembly returned to Springfield yesterday for the start of the session.  Legislators are planning to dive into the portion of the SAFE-T Act that eliminates cashless bail, which has been criticized by lawmakers, state’s attorneys, and members of law enforcement.  Cashless bail is set to take effect on January 1st. 

