1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

State Legislators And Advocates Call For More Ammo To Fight Fentanyl-Related Deaths

December 2, 2022 1:10PM CST
Share
State Legislators And Advocates Call For More Ammo To Fight Fentanyl-Related Deaths
(Drug Enforcement Administration via AP, File)

Illinois lawmakers and advocates want more effort in combating the increasing number of fentanyl-related deaths.  The group discussed the need for more awareness of how deadly the drug is.  Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin and morphine. Others mentioned Narcan, which can counteract an overdose, needs to be more readily available.  There is a need for more primary doctors and substance abuse specialists to work together to help patients battling addiction.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
2

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
3

Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
4

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
5

Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans

Recent Posts