State, Local Leaders Call For Federal Funds In Chicago Hub Improvement Program
August 4, 2023 12:54PM CDT
State and local leaders are calling on the federal government to approve funding for the Chicago Hub Improvement Program. The proposed series of projects will invest more than one-billion-dollars in regional rail infrastructure and upgrade Union Station. The funding would improve performance and reduce delays while strengthening the state’s and city’s position as the country’s transportation hub. The program is seeking a nearly 873-million-dollar grant from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Federal/State Partnership Program.