State, Local Officials To Provide Up On Migrants Arrivals

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

State and local officials will be giving an update on the new migrant arrivals in Illinois. Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and others will be speaking to reporters today in Chicago. Several busloads of immigrants have arrived in Chicago recently from Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC.