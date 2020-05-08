State Making Efforts To Ease Unemployment Filing Process
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has processed one million unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic. Governor Pritzker says they are constantly trying to improve the application process. There is a new call center up and running with 100 new agents working on Monday and continue to scale up with an additional 100 agents taking calls.
The governor adds that the IDES website loads more quickly now and that there’s a chat option and voice agent to offer additional help. The website has been updated and can now process 140,000 claims an hour.