IDPH: State of Illinois Breaks 20,000 Covid-19 Cases
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Saturday that there are 1,672 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at a total of 20,852 cases in 86 counties. The IDPH also announced 43 new deaths. That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 720 individuals. Today’s deaths are:
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 5 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s.
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.