State Of Illinois Once Owned Chopper Involved In Bryant Crash
The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls, projects purple and gold and images of Kobe Bryant in tribute to Bryant outside the arena Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The state of Illinois once owned the helicopter involved in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant. The State Journal Register reported yesterday that the state sold the 1991 Sikorsky S-76B helicopter at auction in 2015. A bidder bought the chopper for 515 thousand-dollars. It had just under four-thousand hours of airtime when it was sold. The state of Illinois is not saying how it used the helicopter.