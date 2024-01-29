1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

State of the District Address February 6 at West

January 29, 2024 9:20AM CST
The Joliet Township High School Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman invite community members, civic leaders, legislators, parents, staff, and students to a State of the District Address on February 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Joliet West High School Cafeteria, Rotunda & Foyer, 401 N. Larkin Avenue in Joliet.  Guests should enter the building through Door 5 (Cafeteria Entrance).  The event schedule includes a Meet and Greet with appetizers, musical entertainment, and community resource vendors from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by the State of the District address from 6 to 7 p.m. 

The State of District Address will provide a comprehensive overview of the district’s health, including academic and financial aspects, the 5-year Strategic Plan, community partnerships, social-emotional supports, facilities, activities/athletics, and more.  Guests will also hear from JTHS Student Ambassadors who will share their high school experiences.

Guests can RSVP HERE so they we can plan accordingly.

