State Panel Votes To Remove Historical Statues From Illinois Capitol Lawn
Statues of two Illinois historical figures are set to be removed from the Illinois Capitol lawn. A panel voted yesterday to have statues of Stephen Douglas and Pierre Menard taken down. Douglas was a staunch defender of slavery, while Menard served as the state’s first lieutenant governor and was a slaveholder. The Capitol architect expects that the statues will be removed within two to three months.